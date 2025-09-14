Global Sumud Flotilla sets sail from Europe to deliver aid to Gaza

Sicily [Italy], September 14 : Ships departing from Italy have joined vessels from Greece, Spain, and Tunisia to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip under the banner of the "Global Sumud Flotilla," Euronews reported.

On Saturday, 18 boats carrying aid set sail from Sicily, with four Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) also on board, joining other vessels that had departed from Greece, Spain, and Tunisia in late August.

The flotilla mission includes 34 boats carrying around 600 people and approximately 500 tons of humanitarian aid. Organisers said the mission is the largest attempt so far to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, though Israel maintains strict control of the territory's shores and waters.

A similar single-boat action last June was intercepted by Israeli authorities, with the crew detained for "illegal entry" before being repatriated, highlighting the potential challenges for this larger operation.

Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, warned earlier that activists could be designated as terrorists, imprisoned, and denied special privileges, including television, radio, and choice of food.

In the days leading up to the departure, two of the flotilla's vessels reportedly came under drone attacks in unclear circumstances while in Tunisian waters.

The MEPs aboard the flotilla include Italians Annalisa Corrado (Socialists and Democrats) and Benedetta Scuderi (Greens/EFA), France's Emma Fourreau (The Left), and Ireland's Lynn Boylan (The Left), who chairs the Parliament's Delegation for Relations with Palestine. Boylan is on the legal monitoring boat accompanying the flotilla to document potential breaches of human rights or international law.

As per Euronews, Scuderi said, "I think it's normal to be afraid of facing the Israeli government, which sets no limits in its destructive actions, acts contrary to international law, and has already stated it wants to treat us as terrorists. [...] But we will not be intimidated."

Corrado added, "Of course, I am scared. However, this is a mission worth making oneself available for, even if the consequences may be heavy or difficult to manage. I cannot even imagine the fear Palestinian children feel under the bombs or when being amputated of their limbs without anaesthesia," according to Euronews.

Both MEPs expressed hope that the flotilla would increase international pressure on Israel and push the European Union to act more decisively.

Corrado urged that "the association agreements with Israel should be suspended, the State of Palestine should be recognised, and humanitarian aid should have full access [into the Gaza Strip]."

Scuderi called on the EU to "break any trade and military deal with Israel" and to sanction the Israeli government, describing Ursula von der Leyen's pledge to sanction extremist ministers and violent settlers as "insufficient" but potentially a step towards concrete action.

Spain's Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed that Spanish citizens aboard the vessels will receive consular and diplomatic protection, while Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani said during a parliamentary debate that "Our embassy in Tel Aviv has been activated and has raised awareness with the Israeli authorities about respecting the rights of all Italian citizens on board the Flotilla."

Two Italian MPs are also among the flotilla's participants.

