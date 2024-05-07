"Glorification of violence shouldn't be part of civilized society": India's sharp rebuke to Canada over Khalistani rally

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs, expressed a strong condemnation regarding the float used in the Nagar Kirtan parade in Ontario and said the "celebration and glorification of violence" shouldn't be accepted in a civilised society.

The MEA on Tuesday, also raised concerns about the security of India's diplomatic representatives in Canada, further expecting the Justin Trudeau government to ensure "they carry out their responsibilities without fear."

This comes after some Khalistani supporters chanted "anti-India slogans" during the Nagar Kirtan Parade organised by the Ontario Gurudwara Committee (OGC) in Canada.

The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, called upon the Canadian government to stop providing criminals a safe haven.

"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear," he said.

"We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada," Jaiswal added.

Moreover, in a sharp rebuke to Canada at their separatist rally held recently, Jaiswal raised concerns over "violent imagery" being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership.

Recently, Khalistani supporters were seen chanting anti-India slogans during an annual Nagar Kirtan Parade from Malton to Rexdale.

In response to media queries regarding the float in the Nagar Kirtan parade in Malton, the official Spokesperson expressed concerns over a float depicting the "assassination of our former Prime Minister".

"As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession. Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them," he said.

Notably, multiple incidents of Khalistan extremism have been reported in Canada over the past few years. Even when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in India for G20 Summit, a so-called Referendum was held by Khalistani secessionists in Surrey in British Columbia.

In June last year, a tableau parade was organised in Canada celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, which drew severe criticism from New Delhi. In March this year, Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Canada.

They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.

Multiple temples have also been vandalised in Canada by pro-Khalistani protestors, with anti-India graffiti.

Notably, the recent pro-Khalistani incidents have led to the souring of India-Canada ties. This has led to the stalling of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor