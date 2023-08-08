‘Goldfish’ trailer a tapestry of emotional conflict diving into dark yet heartfelt story

Mumbai, Aug 8 A dark but heartfelt and emotional story, the trailer for ‘Goldfish’ is a tapestry of emotional conflict displaying a very sombre but real relationship between a mother and her daughter, who navigate the ups and downs of their relationship as they have to soon close the chapter due to the mother’s imminent demise.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval) and how they discover a new side of their bitter-sweet relationship.

Addressing the core ethos of the film, which is about fostering a positive and supportive attitude for an individual or loved ones who are facing mental health challenges, ‘Goldfish’ aims to cover human psychology as well as the causes of mental deterioration and create awareness, advocate prevention and provide services with professional and holistic care.

Speaking about his directorial venture, Pushan Kripalani said, “'Goldfish’ began as a film about dementia, identity and diaspora but once the cast got involved and the ideas progressed, it soon became a movie about much more. At its core, ‘Goldfish’ is a story about forgiveness and about retaining humanity in the face of the inevitable; it is about love.”

“Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin breathed life into their characters and made their essence come true. The team is thrilled to have the film release in India and we are excited to see how the Indian audiences react," he added.

Talking about the critical acclaim that Goldfish has garnered, producer Amit Saxena shared, “'Goldfish’ is a content-driven film. After the massive love and the wide critical acclaim we garnered internationally, we wish to now bring the film home. The film captures various themes such as those of family, love, relationships, community, and we hope the audiences can relate to these subjects and enjoy watching the film.”

He added, "Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin have been the heart of the film and Pushan has done a spectacular job in bringing the vision to life. 'Goldfish' is a movie that will pull you into its world and make you a part of the family of its characters, even long after you’ve left the theatre."

The film marks the return of Kalki Koechlin to the big screen after nearly four years.

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, ‘Goldfish’ is a joint Indian-British-American production that stars Indian actors like Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur along with Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat from the United Kingdom.

‘Goldfish’ will release across theatres in India on August 25.

--IANS

anv/aa/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor