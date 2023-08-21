'Good Work': Jaishankar hails Indian embassy in Tunisia for evacuating 17 youths from Libya

New Delhi [India], August 21 : After 17 youths were successfully repatriated from Libya by the Indian embassy in Tunisia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday appreciated the embassy's efforts and said that the Modi government’s strengthening of the "Indian Community Welfare Fund" is particularly useful on such occasions.

Jaishankar, in a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), said, "Good work @IndiainTunisia. Modi Government’s strengthening of the Indian Community Welfare Fund is particularly useful on such occasions."

The Embassy of India in Tunisia successfully repatriated 17 Indians from Punjab and Haryana on August 19, who were detained in Libya since February this year.

They were in Libya because of travel agents who duped them on the pretext of sending them to Italy.

It has been more than 6 months in which about 17 youths from different states, 8 from Haryana, 4 from Punjab, one from Jammu, and the other one from Shima, Himachal Pradesh, were supposed to go to Italy but reached Libya instead and were then arrested.

In their evacuation, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney played an important role.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney contacted these youths and later contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and wrote letters to these men to get out of Libya… after which he contacted the Ambassador of the Embassy of India and asked them to bring these men to India.

On the social media account X, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, on Monday, asked Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal to take immediate action against agents who had defrauded these youth who had planned to go to Italy but were sent to Libya.

"With blessings of Akalpurakh Waheguru jee we spearheaded successful evacuation of 17 youth of Punjab and Haryana from gallows of death in Libya where unscruplous agents duped them after taking 13 Lakh each. @BhagwantMann @mlkhattar immediate Firs shd be registered against agents who committed this heinous crime @sunfoundationIn @wpo," Singh said in a post shared on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor