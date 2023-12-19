Google Play Store's new option lets you delete apps from other Android devices

San Francisco, Dec 19 Google is adding a new option in Play Store, which will let users uninstall apps from their other Android devices remotely.

According to the Google System Updates changelog, the Play Store is now rolling out a new option for removing apps from "other connected" Android devices, reports 9to5Google.

Google only provides a brief explanation, but it does state that it is supported across all instances of Android (Auto, PC, Phone, TV, and Wear).

"(Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear) New feature to help you uninstall apps on connected devices," Google said.

Google's new remote uninstall feature is hidden beneath the surface of the Play Store's version 38.8 (which has not yet been widely distributed).

After enabling the feature, the Play Store's "Manage Apps" section can display apps installed on a different Android device from the one you're currently using, and the app can be deleted from the other device from that UI, the report explained.

The feature also allows you to arrange the list of apps installed on your other devices by storage used, the report added.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced more repair features for Pixel devices that will give users peace of mind if their phone needs to be fixed. The tech giant released a tool to help users diagnose problems with their Pixel phones.

Users can launch the app by dialling #*#7287#*#, which allows users to check whether their phone is working properly before or after a repair.

