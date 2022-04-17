Government increases Russian producer quotas of mineral fertilizers

The current quotas for Russian producers of mineral fertilizers have been temporarily increased by almost 7,00,000 tons. The decision was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The decision will be valid until May 31, 2022.Thus, the export quota for nitrogen fertilizers was increased by 231 thousand tons and now stands at about 5.7 million tons. The size of the export quota for complex fertilizers has been increased by 466 thousand tons and amounts to about 5.6 million tons.

Until May 31, quotas do not apply to the supply of fertilizers to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

These measures are necessary to support fertilizer producers who face the risk of downtime due to low demand in the domestic market and sanctions from unfriendly states. At the same time. manufacturing companies are counting on interest in fertilizers from states that have not joined the sanctions restrictions.

The signed document amended the Government Decree of November 3, 2021 No. 1910.

( With inputs from ANI )

