"Govt completely lost confidence of people....ban was last straw on the camel's back": Former Indian diplomat Sajjanhar on Nepal protests

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Former Indian diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar on Tuesday highlighted that Nepal's political landscape has been shaken by widespread protests led by Gen Z demonstrators, resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The protests were sparked by a government ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and regulatory compliance.

However, the ban was seen as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent, further fueling public frustration.

Speaking with ANI, he said that Nepal's government has lost the confidence of its citizens, and the social media ban was the "last straw on the camel's back" that triggered the violent protests in Nepal.

The former diplomat said, "This social media ban on 26 apps was just a trigger. That was literally the last straw on the camel's back. There was discontent and dissatisfaction among the people, particularly as far as the youth were concerned. So there was huge discontent. There was oppression. And the government had completely lost the confidence of the people," Ashok Sajjanhar said.

"Obviously, it was not the ban on the social media apps because if that had been the case, then this ban would have been lifted yesterday. The students would have gone back. But of course, the discontent was much more deep-rooted and much more uh significant," he added.

The former diplomat flagged the issue as a concern for India, noting the instability in its neighbourhood and advised the people to strengthen their unity and solidarity.

"For India, of course, this is a matter of deep concern because all around us we see that the governments are being, you know, going out in a flurry of violence, so to say. First, we had Bangladesh. We'd seen similar things happening in Sri Lanka also, and then even before that, in Pakistan, Imran Khan had also sort of known, allegedly claimed that America was behind whatever had happened there. So I think it's a matter of great worry and our people should sort of you know take lessons from it and strengthen their own unity and solidarity," he said.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli has resigned as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has accepted the resignation.

Over the past two days, these Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. The government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent.

The "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. This fueled public frustration over corruption, nepotism, and economic inequality.

Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest.

