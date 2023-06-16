Green card backlog creating hardships for skilled workers: Congressman Shri Thanedar

By Meenakshi Iyer

New Delhi, June 16 The long Green Card backlog is creating hardships for skilled workers, including Ind, at a time when American businesses need more immigrants, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has said.



The US representative from Michigan's 13th Congressional district said he is working on several bills to clear wait times for Green Card, which allows an immigrant to live and work permanently in the US.

"I am not just a Congressman, I am an immigrant. I came to this country when I was 24 years old with nothing but my American dream. I got an education, worked hard, became an entrepreneur, created hundreds of jobs," Thanedar said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

"Today, American businesses need these skilled immigrants. Yet, the long Green Card backlog is creating hardship on people, on scientists, on skilled workers and their families," he said.

According to Thanedar, the US currently has a broken immigration system that needs to be fixed.

"I am working on several bills to clear the Green Card backlog. We need to make this easier on immigrants. They will help create American jobs and it will help increase and grow American economy."

Foreign-born workers make up 17 per cent of the workforce and undocumented workers comprise approximately 4.4 per cent, according to estimates.

Thanedar, along with a group of 100 democrats introduced a new bill in May seeking to eliminate the country-quota for Green Cards and reform the most-coveted H-1B visa program.

The US Citizenship Act 2023 creates an earned roadmap to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants, providing Dreamers, TPS

