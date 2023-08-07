Gulshan Grover has his wish granted with his role in Hindi version of 'Breaking Bad'

New Delhi, Aug 7 The original 'bad guy' of Bollywood, actor Gulshan Grover has revealed about his wish to star in the Hindi remake of 'Breaking Bad' and how he finally became a part of it.

Created by Vince Gilligan, the gripping crime drama showcases the transformation of the lead character Walter White from a high school chemistry teacher to a methamphetamine producer in order to save his family's future. The show focuses on the themes of antihero, power and integrity.

Gulshan will be seen in the character of Hector Salamanca in a special promo for 'Breaking Bad- Hindi'. Hector is played by Mark Margolis. The character is a former high-ranking member of the Juarez Cartel who is now unable to walk or speak because of a stroke, communicating with the help of a bell. However, Mark passed away recently, and the video of Gulshan is a tribute to the actor and character.

Talking about the same, Gulshan said: "There are a few shows that are remembered and watched across generations and 'Breaking Bad' is one of them; it is a benchmark in TV shows and arguably the best TV show of all times."

"Since the first time I watched this show, I wished they would remake it in Hindi, and I could also star in it. While that didn't happen, when I heard Zee Cafe is finally bringing the show with Hindi dubbing, I knew I had to be a part of it in some way. They approached me for this special promo, and I had a wonderful time shooting for it," said the 67-year-old actor.

The promo sees Gulshan struggling to emote his feelings as he plays the role of a paralysed drug lord – Hector Salamanca and is seen just ringing the bell placed on the set.

Elaborating on the promo, he said: "It's a fun promo and I am sure the audience will also enjoy watching it as much as I did making it. I have said some of Walter White's most iconic lines in my own way and the whole experience got me excited all over again to watch this superb show."

Set and filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the series follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), an underpaid, overqualified, and dispirited high-school chemistry teacher who is struggling with a recent diagnosis of stage-three lung cancer. White turns to a life of crime and partners with a former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), to produce and distribute methamphetamine to secure his family's financial future before he dies, while navigating the dangers of the criminal underworld.

'Breaking Bad' will premiere in Hindi from August 28 on Zee Cafe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan will be next seen in Tamil action film 'Indian 2' starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, and Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth in pivotal roles. It is directed by S. Shankar.

