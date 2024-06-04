Hamas delegation to reach Cairo today for discussion on ceasefire proposal

Tel Aviv, June 4 A top delegation of Hamas leadership will reach Cairo on Tuesday to enter into discussions on the proposal of Israel regarding a ceasefire.

Israel, at the behest of the US, has agreed to a three-stage ceasefire proposal with Egyptian and Qatar mediators pushing the proposal to Hamas.

The Israel side has agreed to a permanent ceasefire after the first round of release of hostages in exchange of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The political head of Hamas, Ismael Haniyeh, will be leading the delegation and will enter into discussions with Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the Egyptian intelligence head Major General Abbas Kamal.

The Hamas leadership had welcomed the earlier statement of US President Joe Biden outlining Israel's offer for a permanent ceasefire.

On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, killed 1,200 people and took 250 people hostages in the Gaza region, after which the latter launched a counter-offensive.

