'Hamas terror organization behind failed missile launch that hit Al-Shifa hospital': IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 11 : Following the attack on the Shifa hospital in Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces said that the Hamas terror group misfired a projectile that was aimed at IDF troops operating in the vicinity.

However, the Hamas-run media office in the Gaza Strip immediately claimed that the strike was carried out by the IDF.

An examination of IDF operational systems indicated that a misfired projectile launched by terrorist organizations inside the Gaza Strip hit the Shifa Hospital.

The IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Friday said that a rocket-propelled grenade hit the hospital and Hamas terror organization was responsible for the failed missile.

In a post on X, The IDF spokesperson highlighted, "An analysis of the IDF's operational systems indicates that sabotage elements fired rockets this morning targeting IDF forces operating near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to IDF systems, rocket-propelled grenades hit the hospital. Therefore, according to the information available to the IDF, terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are responsible for the failed missile launch that hit the hospital."

https://x.com/AvichayAdraee/status/1723053350046863534?s=20

According to the IDF, the forces of the 401st Armored Brigade were able to control the Badr site of the Hamas Beach Brigade and eliminate about 150 Hamas terrorists in the movement's strongholds.

As part of the incursion into the site, the forces of the 401st Brigade destroyed the military command headquarters and rocket launch sites.

IDF said, forces also took control of the "Al-Safina" site, where a site for manufacturing weapons, rocket launchers, and an underground network were found. The brigade also worked at the "Blue Beach" Hotel, which is located on the coastal strip north of the Strip.

About 30 Hamas saboteurs were holed up inside this hotel and fired a number of anti-tank missiles at the IDF forces. After the control operation was completed, it became clear that the saboteurs had used the hotel rooms as a safe haven and to plan attacks above and below ground according to the IDF.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is doing everything possible to avoid harming Gazan civilians, whereas, Hamas is doing everything to prevent them from leaving for safe zones.

"While Israel is doing everything to refrain from harming civilians and calling on them to leave areas of fighting, Hamas-ISIS is doing everything to prevent them from leaving for safe areas and is using them as human shields," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israeli PM added that Hamas is "cruelly holding our hostages woman, children and the elderly in a crime against humanity" and "uses schools, mosques and hospitals as terror command centres."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat revised its death toll of last month's Hamas attacks to nearly 1200, reported The Times of Israel.

