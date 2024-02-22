Hamas unwilling to negotiate unless 'Leaders Feel Personal Danger': Israeli Foreign Minister

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said only heavy pressure on Hamas will lead to a negotiated release of the hostages held in Gaza.

"The most effective way to promote a deal for the release of the abductees is the continuation of military pressure. About the terrorist organization Hamas, only if they feel personal danger will they be willing to negotiate for the release of all our abductees," Katz told American Jewish leaders visiting Jerusalem.

"That is why we will continue the war - until we release the abductees and dismantle Hamas," Katz said. (ANI/TPS)

