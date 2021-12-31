Happy New Year: New Zealand welcomes 2022 with fireworks

New Zealand lit up with fireworks as Auckland welcomed New Year. With the Omicron virus surging across India and the world, various restrictions have forced people to stay back at home this New Year’s Eve.As the New Year rings in, most countries are either on the verge of or in the middle of a new wave of coronavirus infections, courtesy the Omicron variant of the virus. While both the US and UK have been reporting record number of cases each day, experts in India believe that the country is on the verge of a third wave.