Hardeep Puri to visit UAE on Mon for Abu Dhabi petroleum conference

New Delhi, Oct 30 Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, will visit the UAE on Monday to attend the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC-2022).

Puri is visiting the UAE on the invitation of Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

During his visit, Puri will deliver his special remarks at the inaugural ceremony of ADIPEC-2022 along with the hosting ministers, an official statement said.

The minister is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with his counterparts in the UAE to strengthen energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE strategic partnership.

During the event, Puri will also inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC is one the world's leading events of the energy industry and aims to provide insights into the latest trends in the evolving global energy system, including the global economy, energy supply and security challenges as well as next generation of energy solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor