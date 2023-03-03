Hasina's 'zero-tolerance' policy against terrorism will peace in region: B'desh FM

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, March 3 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism continues to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said on Friday.

Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20FMM) in New Delhi, he also briefed his counterparts about Bangladesh's remarkable progress in the socio-economic sphere under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held in New Delhi under India's presidency with the theme of - "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Abdul Momen also met his Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar and congratulated him on the successful completion of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Regarding bilateral relations, both Momen and Jaishankar expressed satisfaction at the existing relations between the two countries and discussed various issues of bilateral interest.

