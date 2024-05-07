Have 'irrefutable evidence' of India's involvement in recent targeted killings, claims Pakistan

Islamabad, May 7 Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, said on Tuesday that Pakistan has "irrefutable evidence" of India's involvement in the recent targeted killings of various individuals in the country.

"India's killing spree has spread to different countries now. From the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in another country, India has been involved in killings of individuals in Pakistan," Chaudhary said while addressing media at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

"Pakistan has irrefutable evidence of India's involvement behind the killings," he added.

The Major General said that Pakistani intelligence agencies are aware of India's plans to divert the attention of people from its internal issues by showing aggression along the border, and also by forming an "anti-Pakistan" election narrative.

"We are very well aware and prepared for India's plan to opt for aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) and divert attention from its internal issues through an "anti-Pakistan" narrative during the elections," Chaudhary added.

He said that there have been at least 120 speculative, 15 air space, and 59 technical violations committed by India along the LoC in 2024 as of now.

The DG ISPR claimed that India's plan to suppress the opinion of people in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is also quite clear.

"Elections of five seats on five separate days are only aimed at suppressing the voice of Kashmiris and manipulating the poll outcome," he said.

Referring to Afghanistan and the ongoing security situation in the country, DG ISPR issued a charge sheet against the Afghan Taliban-led government, claiming that more than 90 per cent of the terror attacks in the country are facilitated by Afghanistan.

"Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is supported, facilitated, and harboured by Afghanistan. Afghan nationals have been carrying out terror attacks in Pakistan. We have killed and captured many terrorists who are Afghans and belong to different areas along the border, including Spin Boldak, Paktika, and other parts of Afghanistan," he said.

"The suicide bomber involved in the attacks on Chinese engineers in Besham, which resulted in the death of at least five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani national, was an Afghan national. The vehicle involved in the attack was also readied and filled with explosives in Afghanistan before being brought into Pakistan."

The DG ISPR also said that Afghan nationals and "militants" of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) -- Majeed Brigade were involved in the attacks that took place in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan.

"It is well known that BLA is supported and facilitated by Afghanistan. Families of TTP and BLA are living in Afghanistan in large numbers. This is a fact that cannot be ignored," said DG ISPR.

Referring to the recent threats made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders against the military establishment of the country, including the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, the DG ISPR said that there can be no talks with such groups, political forces, or individuals who threaten the country's integrity and security.

When asked about the rumours of some backdoor negotiations taking place between the military establishment and Imran Khan's PTI, Chaudhary added: "The only way forward for the culprits behind May 9 riots and attacks on military installations is to apologise. However, talks of political forces look better when they are with political parties."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor