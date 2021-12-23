Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from January 4

New Delhi, Dec 23 Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from January 4, 2022.

The company said that the price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

"The price revision will be up to Rs 2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market," it said.

