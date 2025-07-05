Herzliya: Masked man carrying a sharp object arrested

Herzliya [Israel], July 5 (ANI/TPS): Police in Herzliya detained and are currently questioning a man who was spotted masked and carrying a sharp object near Sidna Ali Beach this morning.

The suspect, an Arab-Israeli man from northern Israel, harassed beach-goers and caused panic. No injuries have been reported. The investigation continues. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor