"He's had a whirlwind three days": New Zealand envoy on Dy PM Peters' visit to India

New Delhi [India], March 14 : New Zealand High Commissioner to India, David Pine, shared details of the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters' official visit to India saying he had a 'whirlwind' three days and also had very serious conversations with leaders in the national capital.

"He's had a whirlwind three days. There were very serious conversations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Doval. They were showing that our stronger bilateral ties are based on a common view of the challenges and the opportunities that the Indo-Pacific region faces and equally by a common determination to address these," he said.

"And that was the heart of the formal meetings we had. And what struck me and what heartened means a departing high commissioner was just the depth and strength of that commonality of view. And I think that will hold us in great stead," he added.

Speaking at the Pacific Night 2024 event in Delhi, the New Zealand High Commissioner also expressed hope that direct flights between New Delhi and Aukland would be initiated soon.

"Some people were brave enough to say that the ideas launched today might turn into very big projects in the future. There were certainly plenty of the them, there was plenty of enthusiasm. And for our part, we're looking forward to better connectivity. First of all, I think in the form of finally getting a direct air service between Delhi and Auckland, which we're very confident will happen within the next couple of years," he said.

"He (New Zealand FM) had the opportunity to pay his respects to your marvellous new home of democracy, your new parliament, and was warmly received by the vice president. He also got to have encounters with some of the wonderful faiths of this country at Akshardham in Ahmedabad and today here with representatives of the Jamma Masjid," he added.

"It hasn't been all serious, though. There's been plenty of fun. He got to witness the thrills of the women's Premier League and what an event that is turning into for cricket nuts like me," he said highlighting the schedule of the New Zealand FM visit to India," he added.

On Wednesday, Peters concluded a 'successful tour' of India, describing it as an essential step in advancing the two countries' relationship to the next level.

He also met Indian business leaders in New Delhi and Gujarat. Peters also visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and met with representatives of the Jama Masjid Mosque in New Delhi.

During the visit, an enhanced Air Services Agreement between India and New Zealand was inked, making code sharing on services between New Zealand and India easier.

In Gujarat, Peters also met with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other key members of the state government.

New Zealand's Deputy PM was on an official visit to India from March 10 to 13 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Winston Peters was on his first visit to India after the new government in New Zealand assumed office in November 2023. He had earlier visited India in February 2020, according to MEA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor