Hezbollah rockets destroy thousands of acres of nature in Northern Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 3 (ANI/TPS): Fires caused by Hezbollah rocket attacks raged on Sunday in the Golan Heights and led to the destruction of almost 2,500 acres of land in the area of the town of Katzrin, Israel's Nature and Parks Authority reported.

According to estimates, the restoration of some of the nature reserves and hiking trails in the area that were completely destroyed by the fire will take several years.

Yehoshua Shakdi, the Chief Scientist of the Nature and Parks Authority, said, "Most of what is burned is grass. This year was a very rainy year and the grass has grown significantly. At the moment, when the grass dries, it ignites easily, so more and more fires are expected, and the situation may get worse." (ANI/TPS)

