High Commissioner of India presents credentials to Maldives President

Male [Maldives], January 6 : The High Commissioner of the Republic of India to the Republic of the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, during a ceremony held at the President's Office on Monday morning, an official press release by the Maldives President's Office stated.

The High Commissioner, accompanied by a cultural procession, was escorted from Republic Square to the President's Office by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Drum and Trumpet Band. This traditional procession, known as 'Haiykolhu,' marked the beginning of the ceremony as the High Commissioner presented his credentials to President Muizzu.

President Muizzu officially accepted the Letters of Credence and welcomed High Commissioner Balasubramanian as the new representative of India to the Maldives. During their meeting, the High Commissioner conveyed the best wishes of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the President and the people of the Maldives.

Discussions between the President and the High Commissioner focused on enhancing development cooperation, with both leaders emphasising the importance of ongoing Indian government projects in the Maldives, the press release stated.

They also explored ways to increase investments in various sectors, particularly those aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Another key topic was strengthening people-to-people connections, which is seen as vital to the continued growth of relations between the two nations.

Both President Muizzu and High Commissioner Balasubramanian concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to the continued partnership and cooperation between India and the Maldives. They expressed mutual interest in expanding collaboration across multiple areas and ensuring long-term growth and stability in the bilateral relationship.

India and the Maldives share deep ethnic, cultural, and commercial links, with a longstanding history of cordial relations. The Maldives' strategic location in the Indian Ocean, along important commercial sea lanes, further strengthens the significance of their bilateral ties.

India was one of the first countries to recognise the Maldives following its independence in 1965 and has since maintained a strong and collaborative relationship with the island nation.

