Hindi Diwas: British envoy lists down his five favourite Hindi words

New Delhi [India], September 14 : British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis wished Indians on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, and also disclosed his five favourite words in Hindi.

“From my very patient Hindi teachers to everyone else on X who has been so supportive, thank you! Mere paanch pasandida Hindi shabd (My five favourite Hindi words),” Ellis posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ellis posted a video, where he listed down his five favourite words.

The words listed by Ellis are Adrak, lena dena, jugaad, khushboo and gapshap.

“On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, I would like share my five favourite Hindi words, Adrak (ginger), lena-dena (give and take), jugaad (makeshifter) khushboo (fragrance) and gapshap (gossip). Thank You,” he said in the video.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also wished the countrymen on the occasion and said that the Hindi language will continue to "strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill."

"Best wishes to all my family members on Hindi Diwas. I wish that the Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill,” PM Modi posted on X.

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation's official languages.

