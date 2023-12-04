Hindustani Bhau: 'Ansuni' will explore unbelievable real-life stories of people

Mumbai, Dec 4 Ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant and Youtuber Hindustani Bhau, who is hosting the reality talk show 'Ansuni', said through this show he will try to provide solutions to the guests from his life experience.

'Ansuni' promises to delve into the most hidden and sensitive aspects of people's lives, offering a platform for them to seek guidance and resolution.

Talking about the same, Hindustani Bhau shared: "We have been speaking about it for a month and there is a lot of excitement and buzz and people have been asking me what it is about and how it will be unique. Well the show is now streaming, and I would like all my fans to go watch it and maybe somewhere it will help them resolve problems."

"Personally, I have faced many hardships in life and have learned many lessons from them, in this show I have tried my best to provide solutions to the guests from my life experience. There are some unheard and unbelievable real-life stories of people," he said.

Hindustani Bhau said: "I have tried my best to make them comfortable and listen to them pour their hearts out. ‘Ansuni’ will surely live up to its name."

'Ansuni' is a unique and daring exploration of real-life stories that have remained concealed.

The show aims to address issues that individuals have hesitated to discuss openly, creating a safe space for them to share and seek help.

The show promises to shed light on societal taboos and spark meaningful conversations.

'Ansuni' is streaming on Atrangii OTT.

