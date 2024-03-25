'Holi in the heart of Washington DC,' Indian Embassy in US extends wishes

Washington, DC [US], March 25 : Indian Embassy in US extended its greetings for Holi, wishing everyone a joyous celebration resplendent with colors and music.

The festival of Holi is being celebrated at Dupont Circle in Washington, DC.

https://twitter.com/IndianEmbassyUS/status/1771989903095574697?s=20

"Holi in the heart of Washington DC @DuPont circle - a joyous celebration resplendent with the colours, music and culture of India! In India, Holi marks the arrival of spring - this year, it coincides with the cherry blossoms weekend in DC! We wish all of you a Happy Holi!," Indian Embassy in the US said on X.

In a video shared on X, the Indian Embassy in US captured the exuberant spirit of Holi celebrations. The video showcased a lively scene at DuPoint Circle, where people immersed themselves in the festivities, dancing joyously while playing with vibrant colors.

Amid the colorful revelry, several cultural performances unfolded, adding to the jubilant atmosphere of the occasion.

Additionally, Consulate general of India, New York wished everyone 'happy holi' from Times Square

https://twitter.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1772090610003910973

"Wishing everyone a colorful and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquareMay the festival of color fill your life with happiness, love and peace," consulate general of India in New York said on X.

Meanwhile in Delhi, US Ambassador to India extended Holi wishes to the people of India

In a video message shared on X, the US envoy Garcetti expressed warm wishes to all celebrating the festival of Holi.

"I want to wish everybody a very happy Holi. We have this amazing gujiyas, which has a little bit of an American twist with some pistachios in here, beautiful rose water. There's no better way than to celebrate Holi across the Indo-Pacific together," Garcetti said in a video message while showcasing special Gujiyas adorned with an American twist.

https://twitter.com/USAmbIndia/status/1772073122759360606?s=20

In his post, Garcetti emphasized the US-India friendship in the celebration and said, "#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti! I've had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the festival of colors. #CelebrateWithUS."

