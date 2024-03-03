Hollywood Casino Shooting: Lockdown Amid Reports of Hostage Situation in Indiana; Watch Video
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 3, 2024 08:07 AM2024-03-03T08:07:23+5:302024-03-03T08:07:31+5:30
A tense situation unfolded at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Sunday night, March 3, as reports emerged of an active shooter. Crowds were seen running and taking shelter as law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene.
According to the reports, an armed individual described as a Black male wearing a mask attempted to rob a casino cashier. The suspect allegedly took one male hostage and fled through the back door. The casino went into lockdown, and a manhunt for the suspect began.
Visuals From Hollywood Casino:
#BREAKINGNEWS: There are Reports of an Active Shooter/hostage situation at the Hollywood Casino, video shows crowds of people running to take shelter#Lawrenceburg#Indiana#shooting#NewsUpdate#memecoin#widm#news#fyppic.twitter.com/BXy104TfEX— That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) March 3, 2024
Law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspect released the hostage unharmed. A search for the armed individual is ongoing in the surrounding area, with a perimeter established.