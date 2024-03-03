Hollywood Casino Shooting: Lockdown Amid Reports of Hostage Situation in Indiana; Watch Video

A tense situation unfolded at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Sunday night, March 3, as reports emerged of an active shooter. Crowds were seen running and taking shelter as law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

According to the reports, an armed individual described as a Black male wearing a mask attempted to rob a casino cashier. The suspect allegedly took one male hostage and fled through the back door. The casino went into lockdown, and a manhunt for the suspect began.

Visuals From Hollywood Casino:

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspect released the hostage unharmed. A search for the armed individual is ongoing in the surrounding area, with a perimeter established.