'Honor the memory of victims lost, stand in solidarity with survivors and families': US Embassy on 26/11 terror attack

New Delhi [India], November 26 : The US Embassy in India paid tributes to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and reaffirmed the determination of United States to fight against terror together with the Government of India and highlighted the extradition of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana to India as a critical step towards justice.

The Embassy in its statement noted that the United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice.

In a post on X, the US Embassy said, "Today marks the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honor the memory of the victims lost and stand in solidarity with the survivors and families. The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice. In a major step forward, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India this year for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks resulting in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans. Rana's extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the victims who were killed in the heinous attacks and their families. As we remember the victims of 26/11, we reaffirm our determination to continue to fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of our citizens."

Today marks the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

A 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, Rana, was extradited recently in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The devastating attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured.

Earlier today, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, emphasising Israel's strong support to India.

Azar said that the shared experiences of the fight against terrorism are what form the foundation of the deep and enduring partnership between India and Israel.

In a video message shared on X, he said, "Today, as India marks the anniversary of the horrific 26-11 Mumbai terror attacks, I, the people of Israel, stand with you, the people of India, just as we did on that dark day and every year since. 26-11 was not only an attack on Mumbai, it was an attack on humanity. It targeted people of every community, every nationality, every faith, Indians and Israelis alike. Unfortunately, Israel knows this pain."

On the anniversary of horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou also paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack. He reaffirmed the unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and said that France stands together with India in combating this scourge.

This year marks 17 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world.

The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route, and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300 in some of the busiest parts of the city.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was handed the death penalty, and two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune.

