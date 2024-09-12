Honoring the winning students in the Gulf Hackathon to employ artificial intelligence in education

Dubai [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, honoured Abdullah Khalil Sahakou from Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School and Tamani Sulaiman Al Kaabi from the First Academy School for winning first place in the Gulf Hackathon for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Public Education, organised by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The hackathon aims to teach students artificial intelligence techniques and develop innovative projects to enhance learning environments in public schools, in addition to providing them with teamwork and creative thinking skills, and allowing them to learn about the most prominent emerging technologies in the world and making them influential in them and able to use them in the best possible way.

His Excellency congratulated the students and supervisors on their victory and crowning with the first places among a number of students participating in the hackathon from various GCC countries, praising the distinguished level of the students and their leadership in the various stages of the hackathon, which simulates current topics related to artificial intelligence and enables students to use its tools in a way that supports their educational path and enhances their competitiveness in the future.

His Excellency stressed the Ministry of Education's keenness to develop students' skills in various fields through a series of educational and training programmes implemented by the Ministry to improve the quality of students' lives and provide them with advanced skills in various fields that will play a prominent role in shaping and shaping their future, noting that the Ministry is working to achieve the aspirations of the UAE and its vision towards future generations by improving the quality of the outputs of the national education system.

The students explained their participation in the hackathon, and the most prominent ideas and projects they worked on in the field of artificial intelligence, praising the opportunity given to them to participate in such competitions for their great role in inspiring them and directing their energies in vital areas that receive increasing global attention. (ANI/WAM)

