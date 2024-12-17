"Hope India puts efforts towards peace": Finnish Ambassador on India's role in Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Finnish Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta hoped that India would put in its weight for the efforts towards peace between Russia and Ukraine and also spoke about the growing India-Finland ties.

Ambassador Lahdevirta delivered the remarks on the sidelines of the premiere of the documentary 'All I Want for Christmas', in New Delhi.

Speaking about the film based on Ukrainian refugees finding shelter in Norway, the Finnish Ambassador said, "I think it really is a remarkable film and of course the circumstances are tragic and people have had to flee from their own country because of the war (Russia-Ukraine). But, I think it also shows that there is hope and certainly Christmas is one of those times of year when hope, friendliness and positive things can change people's lives.. So I think it gives a very good balance on how things can go badly but also how they can go better".

In a conversation withon the progress of the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ambassador Lahdevirta said, "It's very difficult to predict how war goes. And I certainly hope that we can achieve a solution that is acceptable to the Ukrainian people soon. But difficult really to predict anything. War always is very unpredictable by its nature".

He added, "We hope certainly that India also puts its weight for the efforts towards peace. I think that's very important indeed".

Speaking about India-Finland ties, he said that 2024 marks the celebration of "75 years of friendship between our countries".

"The relationship between Finland and India has progressed very nicely, and I think trade and other exchanges have developed very well in the last few years", he noted.

Elaborating on how the two countries can benefit from eachother, the Ambassador remarked, "We (Finland) need skilled people from India and I believe also Indians need opportunities to study and work also abroad.".

On being asked about the EU India Free Trade Agreement, he agreed that it has taken a long time but said Finland hoped that the trade negotiations can be concluded quickly.

