Human rights body expresses concerns over 'violent attacks' on civilians in Balochistan by Pak officials

Balochistan, June 17 Human rights groups have once again slammed Pakistan over its continuing crackdown in Balochistan, citing violent attacks on civilians, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings by security forces as signs of deepening lawlessness in the province.

Several political parties and activists based in Balochistan have spoken out against enforced disappearances and illegal detentions. This includes politicians and activists like Mahrang Baloch, who, along with many others, has been detained by Pakistani forces and reportedly tortured by security officials in jail.

Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), issued a strong condemnation of recent incidents in Tump, Kech, and Chitkan city in Panjgur, Balochistan, where armed men reportedly attacked residential homes and attempted abductions, with police refusing to register formal complaints.

"Between June 13 and 16, armed men attacked homes in Tump, Kech, and Chitkan city, Panjgur. In Tump, hand grenades targeted the homes of Shafiq and Mohammad Hayat, injuring a woman and damaging property. In Panjgur, Nisar Ahmed was beaten during an attempted abduction. Police refused to file an FIR after the family's complaint," the group said in a statement.

The rights body further highlighted the case of Sohail Ahmed, son of Zaheer Ahmed, who was allegedly abducted on June 12 from Kharan by Pakistani security forces.

"This act of enforced disappearance is yet another grave violation of human rights and international law," Paank stated.

In another chilling case, Paank revealed the extrajudicial killing of Salam Haider, a resident of Gwadar and native of Dasht, Kech. His body was reportedly handed over to the family under strict conditions, with no opportunity for the family to view the remains or perform traditional last rites.

"They suspect he was tortured," the group added.

Separately, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) expressed grave concern over the growing number of Baloch students being abducted by Pakistani authorities.

In a strongly worded statement, BVJ cited the case of Nasir Qambrani, who was forcibly disappeared from Quetta on March 17. His whereabouts remain unknown after more than 90 days.

"Targeting students for their identity or peaceful expression undermines not only individual liberty but also the intellectual and social development of the entire nation," BVJ stated, referencing Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which guarantees the right to education.

The organisation called on global bodies such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and UNESCO to intervene and pressure the Pakistani state to end the repression.

"The academic space must remain a sanctuary for thought, dialogue, and learning, not a site of fear and suppression," BVJ added.

The escalating human rights crisis in Balochistan has led to growing calls for international attention, particularly in light of continued allegations of torture, illegal detention, and brutal crackdowns on dissent.

Despite repeated denials from Islamabad, rights watchdogs and political activists say the pattern of abuses reflects a systemic campaign to silence the Baloch voice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor