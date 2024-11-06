Human Rights groups urge for immediate release of detained Pashtun leader Ali Wazir

Islamabad ([Pakistan], November 6 : A group of human rights organisations and global leaders issued an urgent appeal for the immediate release of Ali Wazir, a leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), who was detained by Pakistani authorities in August 2024.

Wazir, known for his advocacy for the rights of the Pashtun people and his staunch opposition to terrorism, was arrested outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. His detention follows a brutal crackdown on PTM members in the wake of activist Gilaman Wazir's death.

The letter, signed by major human rights groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), calls on the international community to take immediate action to demand Wazir's release and protect PTM members from further harassment.

The signatories have called on the United Nations, the U.S. Congress, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene urgently in the case.

The appeal stated, "Ali Wazir's arrest is a grave violation of his fundamental human rights, including the right to freedom of expression, assembly, and association. "This detention not only undermines justice but sets a dangerous precedent for the persecution of peaceful activists."

The arrest comes just weeks before the scheduled "Pashtun National Meeting" on October 11, 2024, where PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen was expected to announce critical decisions regarding Pakistan's policies towards the Pashtun community. The crackdown was aimed at intimidating PTM leaders ahead of this major gathering.

The arrest of Wazir followed a series of incidents in which members of his family have been targeted for their outspoken opposition to Pakistan's military operations in the region. The reports indicated that at least 18 members of Wazir's family have been killed over the years, highlighting the extreme risks faced by activists advocating for Pashtun rights.

