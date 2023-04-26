Kabul [Afghstan], April 26 : According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humtarian Affairs in Afghstan (OCHA), humtarian aid is Afghstan's last lifeline, TOLOnews reported on Wednesday.

According to OCHA, the Afghan people will require USD 4.62 billion in humtarian relief in 2023.

"With Afghstan facing its 3rd consecutive year of drought, 2nd year of severe economic hardship, and consequences of decades of war & recurrent natural disasters, humtarian aid remains the last lifeline for much of the population. USD 4.62bn is needed to assist 23.7M people in 2023," TOLOnews reported quoting OCHA.

Meanwhile, the Taliban-led deputy of Afghstan's Ministry of Economy emphasised the importance of continuing humtarian assistance to Afghstan and urged the international world not to politicise humtarian aid.

"The international community must not politicize humtarian aid, it must help the Afghan people and continue aid. Along with humtarian assistance, help should also be provided in the field of development and progress," said Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy of the Ministry of Economy, TOLOnews reported.

Several economists have stated that infrastructure projects must be implemented in Afghstan in order to eliminate poverty.

Afghstan is currently grappling with a serious humtarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world.

Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghstan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Women and girls in Afghstan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health, reported Khaama Press.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor