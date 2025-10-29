Hurricane Melissa Makes Landfall in Cuba After Devastating Jamaica

The year's major cyclonic storm, Hurricane Melissa, slammed into the city of Santiago de Cuba with winds of 120 MPH and a pressure of 952 mbar, devastating Jamaica. This is the second largest city of Cuba in the Caribbean Island. Flooding on the street due to heavy rainfall paralysed the region.

Flooding in Santiago de Cuba

Tonight, severe flooding in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, caused by Hurricane Melissa. pic.twitter.com/BodNkinuEx — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) October 29, 2025

According to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) had satiated “life-threatening storm" is expected to bring flash flooding and landslides and is likely to hit eastern Cuba through Wednesday morning, October 29.

🚨LANDFALL: Hurricane Melissa just slammed into the city of Santiago de Cuba with winds of 120 MPH and a pressure of 952 mbar. This is the 2nd largest city on the island of Cuba and major street flooding has already been ongoing for hours. The NHC continues to warn that… pic.twitter.com/kKlqMc9JfK — Backpirch Weather (@BackpirchCrew) October 29, 2025

Hurricane Melissa landed as a Category 3 storm at around 3.10 am (local time) Cuban province of Santiago de Cuba near the city of Chivirico with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph (195 km/h). The storm surge along Cuba’s southeast coast and likely to reach 8 to 12 feet above normal tide levels, with large, destructive waves and can increase flooding in low-lying areas.

Life-threatening rainfall with 10 to 20 inches, can be up to 25 inches in the village area and mountains, which can cause catastrophic flash flooding and landslides.