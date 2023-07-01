Hyundai Motor and Toyota Kirloskar log higher sales in June

Chennai, July 1 The second largest car maker in India Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Saturday said it closed June with a sales of 65,601 units.

According to Hyundai Motor, in June, 2023, it sold 65,601 units (domestic 50,001 units, exports 15,600 units) up from 62,351 units (domestic 49,001 units, exports 13,350 units) sold in June 2022.

On the other hand, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported sales of 19,608 units for June 2023 up from 16,512 units sold in June, 2022.

