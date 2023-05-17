Hyundai Motor India inks agreement with Shell India Markets for EV chargers

Chennai, May 17 Car major Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said it has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Shell India Markets Private Limited to install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers across 36 of its electric vehicle (EV) Dealerships in India.

The collaboration with Shell India is a part of Hyundai Motor India's EV charging infrastructure expansion plan.

Shell India Markets will also consider installing DC 120 kW Fast Charger in dealers instead of DC 60 kW Fast charges if feasible, Hyundai Motor added.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of EVs by customers to achieve national goal of carbon neutrality.

According to Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets the strategic partnership with Hyundai Motors India,A aims to improve the charging infrastructure for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) in India by offering easy access and dynamic availability for a safe, reliable, and seamless charging experience.

