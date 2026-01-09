'I don't need international law': US President Donald Trump

Washington DC [US], January 9 : US President Donald Trump, in an interview to The New York Times brushed aside international law. He spoke about NATO and Greenland, with an emphasis on ownership, while also hinting that China would not take any steps against Taiwan, till Trump was in office.

When asked by the New York Times if there were any limits to his global power, the US President said that it is only his mind that can stop him.

"Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me. I don't need international law," he said, while emphasising, "I'm not looking to hurt people."

When pushed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Trump told the New York Times, "I do." It reported that Trump made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the US. "It depends what your definition of international law is," he said.

On the issue of China and Taiwan, when asked that Xi Jinping regarded Taiwan as a separatist threat to China, Trump told the New York Times, "That's up to him, what he's going to be doing. But, you know, I've expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don't think he'll do that. I hope he doesn't."

On the recent developments between China and Taiwan a the threat to choke off Taiwan, Trump said that the Chinese President would not take such steps while he is in office.

"He may do it after we have a different president, but I don't think he's going to do it with me as president," Trump said.

On being asked which was his higher priority- preservation of NATO or obtaining Greenland, Trump declined to answer directly, but acknowledged "it may be a choice."

"Ownership is very important," he said.

When why he needed to possess the territory, Trump told New York Times, "Because that's what I feel is psychologically needed for success. I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can't do with, you're talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can't get from just signing a document."

Speaking about Europe, he said, "I think we'll always get along with Europe, but I want them to shape up. I'm the one that got them to spend more on the, you know, more GDP on NATO. But if you look at NATO, Russia, I can tell you is not at all concerned with any other country but us. I've been very loyal to Europe. I've done a good job. If it weren't for me, Russia would have all of Ukraine right now."

Earlier on Thursday, US VP JD Vance said that the European leaders should take President Trump seriously on Greenland, seeing how "hostile adversaries" are showing interest in the region. Calling it important not only for American missile defence, but also the world missile defence, Vance said that Europe should take its security more seriously, otherwise the US would have to "do something about it".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor