"I look forward to hearing your perspective on your regional situation": Jaishankar to Ukrainian FM Kuleba

New Delhi [India], March 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday, and discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

EAM Jaishankar said that he looks forward to the visit, adding that a certain momentum has been created in the bilateral relationship between two countries in recent months.

He also said that India looks forward to hearing the Ukrainian perspective on their regional situation.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Jaishankar said, "We have been looking forward to this visit...In recent months, we have had interactions at various levels, I am glad to see some of our bilateral mechanisms have also met and this has created certain momentum in our bilateral relationship. Today, after this discussion, we look forward also to the meeting of the intergovernmental commission."

"Your visit gives us an opportunity to understand the situation in your own region and I look forward to hearing your perspective on that. Our teams have prepared a very substantial agenda for discussions," he added.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said that the two leaders held open and wide-ranging conversation, focussing on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications.

"An open and wide-ranging conversation with Ukraine FM@DmytroKuleba this afternoon. Our discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications. Exchanged views on various initiatives in that context. Spoke as well on global and regional issues of interest to both of us. Reiterated our commitment to strengthen the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba arrived in India for a two-day official visit at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar.

On arriving in India, Minister Kuleba said he will look to boost bilateral ties between the two countries and build on the dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in New Delhi.

Following this visit, Kuleba is also scheduled to meet Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

Kuleba is also expected to interact with the business community in India.

The visit comes days after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 20 in which the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.

