“I salute democracy, Constitution of India": Muslim World League Secretary General

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Muslim World League chief Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday lauded Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world and said that he salutes the democracy and Constitution of India.

He also highlighted the “peaceful coexistence that he witnessed in India is unique.”

Al-Issa who is the current Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), an organisation based in Saudi Arabia and representing Muslims worldwide is on a five-day visit to India that began on July 10.

He was addressing the “Dialogue for Harmony among Religions,” an event organised in collaboration with Global Foundation for Civilisational Harmony (India) on Wednesday.

In his address, he said that he was delighted to meet the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intellectual leaders as well as spiritual leaders during his India visit.

In context of the Indian philosophy and tradition, " Al-Issa said, "I salute Indian democracy with the bottom of my heart. I salute the Constitution of India. I salute the Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world."

He further issued a piece of advice to religious leaders and said there is a need to protect and guide the next generation.

“Whenever there is a lack of dialogue between two, misunderstandings and problems arise. It is hence important that a bridge for dialogue should be built. In order to prevent the civilizational clash, we need to protect and guide the next generation from childhood, ” said Al-Issa.

Al-Issa, who is an Islamic scholar and renowned figure in global affairs also appealed to stand against the narratives about the clash of civilisations and religious hatred.

“We must stand against religious conflict so that fundamentalism does not re-emerge,” he said.

He also took a dig at organisations that promote terrorism saying, “Misconceptions, hate theories and wrong perceptions have expedited the road from radicalization to terrorism. To entrench power, many leaders have used hate narratives to ensure their own control and relevance.”

“There are few organizations that are promoting wrong thoughts. When I saw the religious leaders here (India) and met them, they showed me a different picture talking about dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” Al-Issa added.

The Muslim World League chief also noted the wrongdoings of some religious leaders, who do not work to promote peaceful coexistence.

He said, “Religious leaders today are ...not working to promote understanding. Unlike certain organizations, Indian institutions and leaders I met talked about peace, tolerance and understanding rather than asserting their dominance.”

Al-Issa arrived in India on Monday and is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani.

Earlier today he called on President Droupadi Murmu. As per sources, he might visit Akshardham Temple in the national capital during his visit and meet with some prominent personalities.

