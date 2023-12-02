IDF asks Palestinians to move to safer places
Tel Aviv, Dec 2 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has asked the Palestinians in north Gaza to leave the combat zones and move to safer places.
“The residents of northern Gaza areas -- Jalabiya, Shujjaya and Zeitoun -- should move to safer places in Daraj and Tuffah in Gaza,” the IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Avichay Adraee, in a statement, said.
He also asked the Palestinians living in southern Gaza areas -- Kirbat Ikhzaa, Abasan, and Bani Suhela -- to shift to Rafah.
The IDF has asked the Palestinians to comply with the statement released by the Spokesperson and to move to safer places.
