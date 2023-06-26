IDF Chief of Staff condemns attacks on Commanders

Jerusalem [Israel], June 26 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi Sunday evening released a statement strongly condemning the "inciting" speech against the commander of the IDF's Binyamin Brigade in Samaria, Colonel Eliav Elbaz, and against other commanders in the IDF.

"This is an invalid and non-value-based discourse," said Halevi, "that harms a public servant who acts professionally, by virtue of the law, and in a valuable and dignified manner."

His comments came in the wake of condemnations from many right-wing Israelis for the recent actions carried out by the IDF against illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria and acts of violence directed against Arabs. (ANI/TPS)

