IFFI 2023: No formula for acting, one should immerse in living character, says Vijay Sethupathi

Panaji, Nov 22 Noted actor Vijay Sethupathi said on Wednesday that there is no formula for acting, however, one must fully immerse himself in living the character.

During an engaging ‘In-Conversation’ session at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Kala Academy here, Sethupathi shared the experiences and reflections on his cinematic journey.

Having acted in more than 50 films, Sethupathi first played the lead role in Seenu Ramasamy's 'Thenmerku Paruvakatru’, which won three National awards.

Replying to a question about his image in various roles, Sethupathi emphasised that the audiences are drawn to the story and characters, rather than the star of the film.

He emphasised the importance of giving freedom to the mind and "to go with the flow".

“There is no formula for acting and one must fully immerse themselves in living the character,” he said.

Discussing his portrayal of a transgender character in the ‘Super Deluxe’, which earned him the National Award, Sethupathi highlighted that he tried to depict the real-life struggles faced by transgender people.

While interacting with the participants, he highlighted the importance of keeping the spirit of learning alive to stay grounded.

When asked about his choice of roles as villain, Sethupathi expressed his desire to avoid being confined to specific roles. He emphasised the importance of having the freedom to explore various roles based on the script.

