Igor Sechin's visit to India: Stepping up integrated cooperation

New Delhi, March 29 The Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Oil Company, Igor Sechin, recently made an influential working trip to India, during which he met Indian government officials as well as executives from some of the country's largest oil and gas companies.

During the trip, Rosneft Oil Company and Indian Oil Company signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies as well diversify the grades to India.

Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft Oil Company, and Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., signed the agreement, in the presence of India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S. Puri.

The parties also discussed ways of expanding cooperation between Rosneft Oil Company and Indian companies in the entire value chain of the energy sector, including possibilities of making payments in national currencies.

Particular attention was paid to the ongoing implementation of joint projects between Rosneft and its Indian partners, including Sakhalin-1, Taas-Yuryakh and Vankorneft.

The parties also noted a significant increase in turnover between Russia and India. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, Russia for the first time in history has become one of the five largest trading partners of India - the volume of trade between the countries in 2022 reached $38.4 billion.

"Thus, the goal set by the leaders of our countries to increase turnover to $30 billion by 2025 has been achieved in advance," said the head of Rosneft.

Rosneft has been actively developing the integrated format for cooperation with Indian partners along the whole processing chain, from extraction to refining and oil product sales.

Indian companies (ONGC Videsh Ltd., Oil India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petroresources) have been owners of 49.9 per cent of the Rosneft's subsidiary JSC Vankorneft since 2016.

