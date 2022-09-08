Imran 'justifying' contempt of court in his replies: Islamabad HC

Islamabad, Sep 8 Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minal­lah observed on Thursday that PTI Chairman Imran Khans replies to the courts show-cause notice appeared to be "justifying" contempt of judiciary and showed "no remorse or regret", a media report said.

He expressed the views as a five-member bench comprising Minal­lah and justices Mohsin Akhtar Kay­ani, Miangul Hassan Aur­an­gzeb, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Babar Sattar took up the contempt case against Khan.

The IHC had initiated contempt proceedings against Khan over his diatribe against additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry at a public rally in Islamabad on August 20.

On Wednesday, the former premier had submitted a second reply to the court after the first was termed "unsatisfactory", Dawn reported.

At one point during the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that Khan's responses were justifying contempt of court.

Imran's counsel, Hamid Khan, said there is a difference between giving a justification and a clarification.

"I am giving a clarification here," he said.

"Would you have submitted the same reply if these words were used for a SC or a high court judge," Minal­lah asked.

He highlighted that Khan was giving the justification that Shahbaz Gill was tortured while in police custody. "Tell us... Will the decisions be taken in rallies or the courts," Minallah inquired.

For his part, Khan's lawyer said that the judges of all the courts were respectable.

Subsequently, Minallah said that the judges of district courts are more important than those of the high court or Supreme Court.

