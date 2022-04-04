Imran Khan is no longer PM, says Pakistan government

Imran Khan to serve his duties as the prime minister, said Pakistan President Arif Alvi. Under Article 224 A of the Pakistan Constitution, continue his duty as the PM until an interim/caretaker premiere is appointed. “Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Alvi said.

A statement from the cabinet secretary issued on Sunday which states, "Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect."

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it ‘unconstitutional’. "Unfortunately, this is an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government," Suri said.

After the dismissal of the no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran Khan addressed the nation and said, "I have advised President to dissolve National Assembly."

However, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said, "Government has violated the constitution. Did not allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan. We will move the Supreme Court and ask it to hear the case today."

