Imran Khan party leader Yasmin Rashid's judicial remand extended in PML-N arson case

Lahore [Pakistan], July 24 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid's judicial remand has been extended in PML-N office arson, Askari tower and other cases, according to ARY news reported.

Yasmin Rashid's judicial remand ended today, and she was then brought before the ATC judge.

The investigation officer asked the court for more time to submit the challan in the instances.

The former minister was ordered by the court to remain in custody for an additional 14 days and for police to re-present her on August 7 to the court, according to ARY news.

In a case involving May 9 riots, the former health minister of Punjab province in Pakistan was put behind bars last month.

The PTI leader virtually appeared before the court when the police asked for the former provincial health minister's physical detention. Rashid was given to police on judicial remand for 15 days after the judge denied the police's plea.

The Lahore police had lodged a case against the PTI leader Yasmin Rashid for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9 when PTI chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier this month, Yasmin Rashid was sent on judicial remand over the Askari Tower attack case by the anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported. She was presented before the ATC upon completion of physical remand, however, the investigation officer urged the ATC to grant her further physical remand since the investigation into the Askari Tower attack case was not yet completed.

