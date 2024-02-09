Imran Khan's Impact on Pakistan's Politics Continues Despite Symbol Seizure and Promotion Ban

Voting for the general elections in Pakistan concluded on Thursday, February 8, 2024, and counting is currently underway. According to initial trends, independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan are leading, which could be a major setback for the ruling PML-N party led by Nawaz Sharif.

In this election, Imran Khan's PTI party was banned from using its "bat" symbol, and Khan himself was not allowed to campaign due to his imprisonment. This had raised questions about the fate of his party's candidates. However, the initial trends have caused a stir in Pakistan's political circles.

The lead taken by Khan's independent candidates is seen as a major setback for both Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto. Political analysts in Pakistan are calling it a "political earthquake." Professor Nilofar Siddiqi, an observer of Pakistani politics, said, "The election results seem to be in favor of Imran Khan's candidates. If the initial trends hold true, this would be an extraordinary feat for Imran Khan, considering he is in jail and his party's symbol was snatched away."

Did the Army Chief's Maneuvers Fail?

In the run-up to the elections, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir had openly opposed Imran Khan and reportedly made various attempts to prevent his success. However, if the independent candidates backed by Khan are elected, it will be a major blow not only for Nawaz Sharif but also for General Munir. There were rumors that General Munir had tried to influence the election with the help of the ISI. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious once the final results of the Pakistan general elections are out.