Imran Khan's meeting with Putin begins

New Delhi, Feb 24 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has started, Dawn reported.

Khan, who is on a two-day visit to Moscow, will exchange views on international and regional issues during his meeting with Putin, according to Radio Pakistan.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector.

Before the meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is part of Khan's delegation in Moscow, confirmed that the Pakistan premier was on his way to meet President Putin, debunking "speculation" regarding the premier's visit being cut short amid Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Sharing the update on Twitter, Chaudhry said after the meeting between both leaders, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak would call on PM Imran and the delegation accompanying him at the hotel where they are staying.

In a tweet, the information minister said the premier's "visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule", Dawn reported.

According to Dawn News correspondent who is currently in Moscow, the PM's "important meeting" with Putin has been extended to three hours, which was earlier scheduled for an hour.

