Imran Khan's misogynist remarks targets Afghan women

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trolled globally for his misogynist remarks targetting Afghan women at the recently-concluded conference of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members.

Al Arabiya Post reported that the observers of the Western governments who attended the meeting could not have missed Imran Khan's remark that "not educating girls is part of Afghan culture".

The media outlet also reported that the Pakistan Prime Minister has been trolled at home and abroad, especially by the Afghans for whom he claims to speak. It is likely that some of the foreign ministers of Islamic nations who represent more enlightened and evolved societies would have found his remark unacceptable.

Notably, Pakistan wanted the world community to lift the Afghans from the misery and "humanitarian catastrophe" that has hastened since the Taliban returned to power.

According to Human Rights Watch, 2021 has been the worst year for Afghan women as the Taliban after assuming control of Afghanistan have rolled back access to their rights.

The Human Rights Watch termed 2021 as an unfortunate year for women "mostly because of Afghanistan", reported Tolo News.

The Associate Director of the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr on Tuesday said that the "Taliban" rolled back Afghan women's access to their rights.

In a move that can further tarnish the image of the Taliban in the international arena, the group banned the use of photos of women on storefronts in Kabul city.

The spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said the government has ordered the municipality's officials to remove all photos of women on the signboards of shops and business centres in Kabul, reported Tolo News.

"Based on the decision of the government, the photos that are against Islamic regulations will be collected or removed from billboards," said Barakzai.

The Islamic Emirate has been facing criticism inside and outside Afghanistan for imposing restrictions on women.

( With inputs from ANI )

