Imran Khan's PTI will hold protest outside Islamabad High Court every Tuesday: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Islamabad, Nov 27 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi has announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members will hold a peaceful protest outside the Islamabad High Court every Tuesday for delays in the hearing of cases against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, local media reported on Thursday.

While addressing PTI workers, Afridi said, "After the peaceful protest outside the Islamabad High Court until 1 pm, lawmakers will march on Adiala Jail [in Rawalpindi] along with Mr Imran’s sisters and sit outside the jail."

Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported that he asked PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja to ensure the presence of all PTI members of the national and provincial assemblies and the Senate outside the High Court on Tuesdays. He asked PTI workers to make sure that their elected representatives are present at the protest.

He said, "Wherever you [workers] are, make sure all your respective MNAs and MPAs are present at the peaceful protest. We’ll shame absent lawmakers afterward."

Sohail Afridi said PTI's peaceful movement for Imran Khan's release would continue and he himself would visit Adiala Jail on every Thursday until he met PTI founder. He announced that a political gathering would be held in the provincial capital on December.

Last week, PTI severely criticised the alleged mistreatment of Imran Khan's sisters outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, calling it "the worst example of fascism" and a blatant violation of constitutional and human rights.

While addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi, PTI Sindh chapter President Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Imran Khan's sisters faced "severe cruelty" when they had gone to meet their imprisoned brother. He claimed that Noreen Khan was allegedly dragged while Aleema Khan was manhandled by police officials, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

"They were abducted, taken away, and later dumped far from the location," said Sheikh calling the incident a grave violation of the law, the Constitution and basic human dignity.

He said that using violence against women only demonstrated the weakness and moral collapse of the state. "A sister visiting her brother and being mistreated like this is proof of the state's fear and its moral bankruptcy."

