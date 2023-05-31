Imran will face trial in military courts: Minister

Islamabad, May 31 Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan would face trial in a military court for his "role" in the May 9 attacks.

Speaking to a private news channel, Sanaullah accused Imran of "personally planning attacks" on military establishments, claiming that there was ample evidence to substantiate these accusations, The Express Tribune reported.

"It is all documented. The proof is in his (Imran's) tweets and messages," he said.

Violent protests broke out across the country after the PTI chief was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau from the Islamabad High Court premises.

Rioters vandalised civilian infrastructure and military installations and even attacked the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and Lahore Corps Commander's residence, also known as Jinnah House, The Express Tribune reported.

During the interview, when asked if the PTI chairman would be tried in a military court, the Interior Minister replied: "Absolutely, why shouldn't he (be tried in a military court)? (By looking at) the programme he made to target military installations and how he had it executed, this is absolutely a case for the military courts."

Sanaullah claimed that the former premier personally orchestrated the attacks, The Express Tribune reported.

"The PTI activists chanted the slogan ‘Imran is our red line', and the entire plot was prepared on Imran Khan's initiative and instigation. He carried it all out. He is the architect of this chaos."



san/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor