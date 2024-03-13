Increasing medical school admissions based on scientific grounds: South Korean PM

Seoul, March 13 South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday said the government's decision to increase the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 to address the shortage of doctors was based on scientific analysis.

Over 90 per cent of the country's 13,000 junior doctors have been on mass resignations for nearly a month, protesting against the government's decision, leading to the cancellation of crucial surgeries and crippling the medical system, Yonhap news agency reported.

"It is regrettable that the medical community is now claiming a lack of scientific analysis and consultation," Han Duck-soo said during a meeting with relevant officials at the government complex in Sejong.

Han Duck-soo referred to a study projecting a shortage of around 10,000 doctors by 2035 and noted that universities have requested the government to increase the medical school quota.

"We have decided to increase enrollment by 2,000 starting from 2025, taking into account the time required for medical training," Han Duck-soo said.

The prolonged walkout by medical interns and residents, who play crucial roles in assisting with surgeries and emergency services at the five hospitals, has escalated.

Medical school professors at Seoul National University, one of the five major general hospitals in the country, have pledged to submit mass resignations next week if the government fails to present "a reasonable breakthrough" in the ongoing walkout.

Professors at several other medical schools have also warned of following suit if the government does not come forward for dialogue without conditions.

"Rather than participating in groundless collective actions, we urge (the professors) to actively persuade their colleagues to return to patients' bedsides," Han Duck-soo said.

